Funeral services for July 3, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Walter Rodgers Jr., 95, Bakersfield, June 13. Services 10:45 a.m. July 9 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Kern River.
SERVICES PENDING
Agnes Pauline Delanty, 79, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Harpal Kaur Dhaliwal, 62, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeffrey Scott Easter, 65, Bradenton Fla., June 30. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Pauline Mary Hauser, 85, Bakersfield, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mohanpal Kaur, 59, Bakersfield July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dexter Lynn Meadows, 68, Bakersfield, June 30. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Horacio Hernandez Medina, 97, Bakersfield, June 23. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lois K. Regan, 80, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Trinidad Villalobos, 85, Bakersfield, June 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Lora (Bud) J. Spears, 90, Bakersfield, June 25. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
