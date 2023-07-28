SERVICES PENDING
Jerry Akman, 81, Shafter, July 27 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Thomas Anderson, 64, Bakersfield, July 27. Angels Cremation Service.
Donald Connor, 88, Wofford Heights, July 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Larry Ellis, 71, Bakersfield, July 27. Angels Cremation Service.
Caddie F. Frair Jr., 80, Bakersfield, July 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
David A. Franco, 76, Bakersfield, July 9. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gary Kitts, 67, Bakersfield, July 28. Angels Cremation Service.
Federico Murillo Jr., Arvin, July 24. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Philip Perry, 65, Bakersfield, July 21, Angels Cremation Service.
Brenda Quaife, 63, Bakersfield, July 27. Angels Cremation Service.
Irene Rosales, 72, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roger Albert Simmons, 97, Bakersfield, July 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Deborah Sue Taylor, 63, Bakersfield, July 14. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Claudia Jean Rickard, 73, Bakersfield, July 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
