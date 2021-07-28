Funeral services for July 29, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Frank James Aiello, 75, Bakersfield, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Angel Ramos Alafa, 79, Fresno, July 27. Alma Funeral Home.
Patrick Henry Alvarado, 25, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald Melvin Bartels, 65, Bakersfield, July 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Phillip Jesse Campas, 35, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Raymond Mason Dryden, 73, Visalia, July 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vester Dale Gray, 87, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joel Bobadilla Gutierrez, 55, Rosamond, July 23. Alma Funeral Home.
Jose Anthony Gutierrez, 44, Delano, July 23. Delano Mortuary.
William David Hess, 70, Bakersfield, July 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jaime Guadalupe Paniagua Rodriguez, 53, Bakersfield, July 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Evans Roemer, 68, Bakersfield, July 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Janice Rae Simen, 69, Bakersfield, July 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Virginia Patricia Britton, 94, Bakersfield, July 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Della Mae Grandison, 68, Bakersfield, July 13. Alma Funeral Home.
Susan Barbara Paredes, 79, Bakersfield, July 8. Alma Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
