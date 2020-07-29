SCHEDULED SERVICES
Rasul Malik Crawford, 30, Bakersfield, July 26. Lori Family Mortuary. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 7 at Lori Family Mortuary, 1150 4th Street, Taft. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 at True Light Baptist Church, 1104 14th Street, Wasco.
SERVICES PENDING
Isreal Aguilar, 96, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Lynden Dale Allen, 61, Shafter, July 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Randy Lee Berry, 62, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doyce Coffman, 85, Shafter, July 28. Peters Funeral Home.
Yolanda Flores, 70, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Bodie Ford, 21, Shafter, July 27. Peters Funeral Home.
Manuel Castillo Gonzalez, Jr., 73, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lonny Lee Hill, 78, Bakersfield, July 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William "Bill" George Kranstz, 80, Bakersfield, July 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patsy Ruth Latta, 81, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elraine Mackey, 85, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jacob Mulligan, 20, Shafter, July 24. Peters Funeral Home.
John Nord, 97, Bakersfield, July 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Joann Rhodes, 73, Bakersfield, July 26. Peters Funeral Home.
Eusedio Gonzalez Sanchez, 93, Lamont, July 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Pedro Solorio Soto, 64, Buttonwillow, July 27. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Leslie Wagoner, 64, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeffrey Joseph Randall Waldock, 42, Bakersfield, July 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Frances Nieto, 30, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Blanca Vasquez, 57, Bakersfield, July 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Emmanuel Ware, 53, Bakersfield, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Inez Oliver, 96, Bakersfield, July 28. Kern River Mortuary - Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
