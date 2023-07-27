SERVICES PENDING
Charles Bowman, 83, Bakersfield, July 25. Angels Cremation Service.
Alvin Lee Fox, 87, Bakersfield, July 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alfredo Gutierrez, 24, Bakersfield, July 18. Monarch Memorial.
Eric Lee Luque, 47, Bakersfield, July 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Jason Wade Matson, 43, Austin, Texas, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Earl D. McNabb, 84, Bakersfield, July 12. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Janis Earline Puckett, 74, Bakersfield, July 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joe Ramirez, 57, Bakersfield, May 30. Angels Cremation Service.
Rosa Garcia Ramirez, 86, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roger Albert Simmons, 97, Bakersfield, July 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Escobar de Valdez, 70, Bakersfield, July 21. Monarch Memorial.
Abbie Woods, 74, Bakersfield, July 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
