Funeral services for July 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ernesto Cortez, 68, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorenzo Gomez, 55, Bakersfield, July 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Piara Singh Grewal, 79, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
M.H. Hughes, 89, Bakersfield, July 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Jimmy Lee Jennings, 76, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Delores Mae Lodien, 95, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Salvador Pantoja Parra, 91, Arvin, July 26 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Miguel Angel Perez, 27, Corcoran, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Prieto, 58, Lamont, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Amelia Sanchez, 68, Bakersfield, July 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Kingston Scott, Infant, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
James Tinsley III, 79, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Fred E. Werner, 88, Bakersfield, July 20. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Matthew Aaron White, 45, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
