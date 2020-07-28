SERVICES PENDING
Eva Aguilar, 92, Bakersfield, July 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco, Wasco.
Judy Ann Brewer, 72, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ann Elizabeth Coleman, 86, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shirley Costello, 83, Bakersfield, July 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Nolan Earl Davey, 91, Lexington, Okla., July 20. Peters Funeral Home Wasco, Wasco.
Mildred Noreen Essary, 91, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Javier Marin Fernandez, 88, Delano, July 23. Delano Mortuary.
Margaret Anna Hogan, 74, Bakersfield, July 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Carl Lancaster, 63, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronnie James Miller, 77, Bakersfield, July 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Consuelo Samarripas, 85, Shafter, July 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Balbina Sanchez, 77, Bakersfield, July 26. Wasco. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Mona Faye Wilson, 90, Delano, July 24. Delano Mortuary.
Liz Carrasco Wright, 63, Shafter, July 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Robert Coburn, 92, Bakersfield, July 24. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Glenna Fannin Smith, 85, La Mesa, July 25.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
