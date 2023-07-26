SERVICES PENDING
Honorina Adalberta Machura Bonola, 79, Bakersfield, July 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Barbara A. Bright, 78, Bakersfield, July 24. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jose Martinez Espino, 90, Bakersfield, July 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Vielka Gerardo, 53, Bakersfield, July 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Louis Carlos Gonzales, 61, Bakersfield, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Joseph Reiling, 78, Frazier Park, July 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
George Reyna, 37, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Perez Rivera, 86, Bakersfield, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Heli Tanasana Salazar, 89, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald Wayne Siemens, 86, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vicki Marie Smith, 55, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Natalie Nicole Villa, 20, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
