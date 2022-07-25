Funeral services for July 27, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Frank Achuff, 72, Bakersfield, July 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Antonio Arellano, 82, Wasco, July 25. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Douglass Allan Cokley, 74, Bakersfield, July 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Blake Garrison, 61, Bakersfield, July 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruby Helen Gerber, 80, Onyx, Calif., June 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Elizabeth Jane Herrera, 86, Bakersfield, July 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
James “Jack” Mason Hood, 99, Bakersfield, July 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bonnie Jean Killian, 67, Bakersfield, July 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Tomas Leal Leal, 83, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Catherine Francis O’Donnell Miller, 77, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Barbara Christine Mouser, 83, Bakersfield, June 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Stacy Lee Prince, 59, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
David Roach, 43, Bakersfield, July 12. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Virginia May Soto, 87, Bakersfield, July 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dana Michelle Starr, 33, Bakersfield, July 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Scott Van Der Lee, 57, Bakersfield, July 22. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Edna White, 70, Bakersfield, July 25. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 267,582
Deaths: 2,485
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 249,273
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/22/22
