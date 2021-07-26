Funeral services for July 27, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
John Andrew Andre, 92, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Lawrence Carter, 91, Bakersfield, July 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paula Louise Dent, 66, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deloris Epperson, 74, Bakersfield, July 16. Union Cemetery.
Clarita Evans, 82, Bakersfield, July 23. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Juan Jose Cruz Ochoa, 65, Earlimart, July 23. Delano Mortuary.
Sharon Ann Runyan, 78, Bakersfield, July 25. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Robert Shephard, 54, Bakersfield, July 15. Union Cemetery.
Billy Ray Smothers, 92, Wasco, July 24. Peters Funeral Home.
Lillian Dolores White, 82, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Tammy Hale, 55, Bakersfield, July 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
