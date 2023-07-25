Elaine Marie Allen, 90, Bakersfield, July 20 in Cottonwood, Calif. Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m. July 27 at Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. July 28 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Susanne Bastain-Hunt, 79, Bakersfield, July 8. Angels Cremation Service.
Roberto Ortiz Carranza, 74, Lamont, July 22. Angels Cremation Service.
Josefina Mendoza De Duran, 81, Wasco, July 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Irma Olivia Olozagaste Garcia, 70, Bakersfield, July 18. Basham Funeral Care.
SanJuana Garcia, 83, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Horacio Perez Garza, 74, Wasco, July 23 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
John Lindaman, 40, Bakersfield, July 21. Angels Cremation Service.
Gustavo Diaz Metagil, 51, Bakersfield, July 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Juana Rodriguez, 64, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Connie Jean Sack, 70, Bakersfield, July 22 in Los Angeles. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Franklin Edward Simmons, 75, Bakersfield, July 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Virginia M. Valdez, 83, Delano, July 19. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Marylou Little, 81, Bakersfield, July 21. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
