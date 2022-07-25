Funeral services for July 26, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harold Gene Brown, 78, July 8. Services, 9 a.m. July 27 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harold Gene Brown, 78, July 8. Services, 9 a.m. July 27 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anita C. Shepherd, 89, Bakersfield, July 16. Visitation, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 28, Memorial Service, 10 a.m. July 29, 10am, Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave, 93304.
SERVICES PENDING
Ricardo Aceves, 61, Bakersfield, July 19. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Gloria Carrillo Auyon, 54, Bakersfield, June 27. Rubio's Funeral Home.
David Randall Brassfield, 73, Bakersfield, July 22. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Ernesto Cano, 57, Bakersfield, June 14. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Margaret Harris, 96, Bakersfield, July 23. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Philipe Herrera, 81, Bakersfield, June 23. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Rita Lupe Madera, 53, Lamont, June 13. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Luis Angel Rodriguez, 32, Bakersfield, July 17. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Sharon Kaye Smallwood, 69, Bakersfield, July 23. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Royce Spalding, 59, Bakersfield, July 24. www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Michael Craig Stock, 74, Bakersfield, July 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 267,582
Deaths: 2,485
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 249,273
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/22/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html