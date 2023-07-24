SERVICES PENDING
Benjamin Lloyd Becker, 87, Bakersfield, July 22. Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Roberto DeAnda, 67, Earlimart, July 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Shirley Jean Lindblom, 88, Bakersfield, July 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Royce Hawthorne, 88, Bakersfield, July 22. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez, 70, Bakersfield, July 18. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
William Douglas Rye, 68, Bakersfield, July 15. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Larry Stripling, 73, Bakersfield, July 22. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Bill Garrett, 69, Bakersfield, July 16. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
