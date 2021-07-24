Funeral services for July 25, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Isaac Elisondo, 38, Bakersfield, July 14. Celebration of Life 5 p.m., Aug. 14, On The Sand on Grover Beach near 25 W. Grand Avenue, Grover Beach. Basham Funeral Care.
Dennis C. Petty, 73, Helena, Mont. July 19. Funeral service 11 a.m., Aug. 5, Andersson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena. Reception will follow at Canyon Ferry Baptist Church, 3384 Canyon Ferry Road, East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory.
SERVICES PENDING
Clarice B. Edwards, 86, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lillie Mae Smith, 89, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
