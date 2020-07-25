SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alexander Jordan Diego, 25, Bakersfield, July 13. Visitation 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, with an evening service at 7 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Enrique Acosta, 42, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Estela Barraza Amador, 85, Bakersfield, July 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Tanner Alan Blankenship, 28, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Delfina Carmona, 68, Bakersfield, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jimmy Cabanilla Casabar, 83, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Viola Mae Eldridge, 89, Bakersfield, July 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Deborah Ann Geneau, 65, Bakersfield, July 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
Rafael Gomez, 73, Bakersfield, July 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
John Max Howard, 88, Bakersfield, July 19. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Randall Keith Karnes, 63, Bakersfield, July 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Samuel Anthony Marin, 23, Wasco, July 22. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Gerald Wayne Martin, 74, Bakersfield, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Savannha Cheyeanne McCoy, 22, Bakersfield, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Gregory Allen Price, 61, Bakersfield, July 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Dolores Romero, 79, Delano, July 23. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.