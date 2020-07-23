SERVICES PENDING
Rachel Torres Archuleta, 77, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard James Denny, 69, Bodfish, July 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kenneth Harvey Despot Jr., 49, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frances Marie Eddington, 73, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wayne Phillips Fernandes, 67, Bakersfield, July 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Brandon Michael Gonzales, 22, Bakersfield, July 19. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Rebecca Lee Martindale, 46, Lake Isabella, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gregory Price, 61, Bakersfield, July 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Victoria Raya de Villagomez. 75, Wasco, July 22 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Jovita Torres Sibayan, 76, Bakersfield, July 18. Delano Mortuary.
Rosie T. Urvina, 67, Shafter, July 22 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
