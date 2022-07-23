Funeral services for July 24, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Janet Garcia, 88, Lake Isabella, June 10. Memorial service, 10 a.m. July 30 at Kern River UMC, 251 Big Blue Road, Kernville.
SERVICES PENDING
Jack Atkinson, 68, Tehachapi, July 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joseph Bell, 79, Bakersfield, July 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Floyd Wayne Blackwood, 78, Bakersfield, July 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Margaret Elaine Canfield, 82, Bodfish, July 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jeffrey John Cupelli, 63, Bakersfield, July 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bonnie Delphin, 73, Bakersfield, July 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Danny Doyle Dixon, 78, Bakersfield, July 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Linda Louise Kimberlin, 78, Bakersfield, July 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Richard Fleming Page, 86, Tehachapi, July 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Fred Harry Penermon, 86, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cesar Leonel Perez, 63, Bakersfield, July 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Nancy Anne Ruonavaara, 75, Bakersfield, July 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Annette Shamblin, 86, Bakersfield, July 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Anita C. Shepherd, 89, Bakersfield, July 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 267,582
Deaths: 2,485
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 249,273
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/22/22
