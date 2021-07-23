Funeral services for July 24, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Milburn Lee Barrett, 79, Bakersfield, July 21. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Benjamin Beardsley, 78, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Charles Brennan, Jr., 81, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cori J. Cook, 73, Bakersfield, July 21. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Claire Frisch, 90, Bakersfield, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Damian Rodriguez Gavino, Infant, Bakersfield, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Holterman, 73, Bakersfield, July 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bobby Tinsley, 82, Bakersfield, July 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Muro Zavala, 60, Bakersfield, July 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
John W. Ross, 87, Bakersfield, July 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
