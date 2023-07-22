SERVICES SCHEDULED

Phyllis L. Agalos, 92, Bakersfield, July 21. Funeral service, 10 a.m., July 26, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

