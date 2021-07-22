Funeral services for July 23, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Michele A. Akins, 51, Bakersfield, July 21. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Jessie Mae Carrington, 77, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Edna Christine Flores, 70, Bakersfield, July 21. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Tammy Jean Hale, 55, Bakersfield, July 1.
Barry Steven Holland, 59, Bakersfield, June 7.
James Owens, 85, Buena Park, July 13. Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cypress.
Jared Antonio Rodriguez, 7, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John William Zenger, 80, Bakersfield, July 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html