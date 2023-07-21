SERVICES PENDING
Phyllis L. Agalos, 92, Bakersfield, July 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Phyllis L. Agalos, 92, Bakersfield, July 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Michael Beavers, 68, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Samantha Lee Chaffee, 19, Bakersfield, July 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ellen Louise Harvey, 94, Bakersfield, July 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Ellsworth Kizer, Bakersfield, July 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ernest Leyva, 72, Bakersfield, July 20 in Arvin. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
James Miles, 62, Bakersfield, July 20. Angels Cremation Service.
Leon Lloyd Summers, 90, Bakersfield, July 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Pamela Carol Sutton, 73, Wasco, July 19. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Douglas Kennard Younger, 85, Bakersfield, July 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html