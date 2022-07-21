Funeral services for July 22, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Geneva Inez Baptista, 86, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Geneva Inez Baptista, 86, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Pearl Lee Brashears, 93, Bakersfield, July 21. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Patricia “Patti” Boydstun Gay, 73, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Dandridge Denise Furlow, 64, Bakersfield, July 17. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Ronald Langworthy, 88, Bakersfield, July 20. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Hortense Montgomery, 80, Bakersfield, July 3. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Wesley Wade, 73, Bakersfield, July 16. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 267,582
Deaths: 2,485
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 249,273
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/22/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html