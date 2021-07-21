Funeral services for July 22, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Jeffrey Ray Anderson, 63, Bakersfield, July 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sandra Jean Berrigan, 78, Bakersfield, July 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Valentin Flores Castaneda, 40, Lost Hills, June 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Charles Boston Chavers, 69, Bakersfield, July 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kenneth Wayne Harris, 69, Bakersfield, July 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Yolanda Jones, 57, Bakersfield, July 15. Rucker's Mortuary.
Charles Mason, 77, Bakersfield, July 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Herbert Mayweather, 92, Bakersfield, July 14 in Riverside. Rucker's Mortuary.
Tranise McCray, 41, Bakersfield, July 8. Rucker's Mortuary.
Arvilla Betty O’Shea, 86, Shafter, July 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sebastian Mateo Rojas, Infant, Bakersfield, July 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Jacob J. Salinas, 40, Wasco, July 20 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Sara Ashly Smith, 45, Bakersfield, July 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Olivia Soto de Haro, 78, Shafter, July 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Halta Mae Spencer, 90, Bakersfield, July 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rachel J. Valitus, 73, Ivanhoe, July 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jamie Salas Veleta, 62, Bakersfield, July 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Herlinda Villanueva-Silva, 60, Bakersfield, July 20. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Fred Werner, 88, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Oliver West, 86, Bakersfield, July 7. Rucker's Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Betty Jean Wahl, 92, Bakersfield, July 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html