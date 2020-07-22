SERVICES PENDING
Bobby Joe Bramlett, 91, Bakersfield, July 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marie Rosa Camacho, 55, Bakersfield, July 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Matthew John Contreras, 29, Bakersfield, July 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wayne Alexander Deifel, 71, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esperanza Vega De Gomez, 86, Wasco, July 21. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Donny Ray Mercer, 81, Bakersfield, July 20. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Warren Andrew Minner, 92, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ricardo Cortez Munoz, 60, Bakersfield, July 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Floyd Eugene Parish, 85, Bakesrfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast
June Elaine Rodriguez, 94, Bakersfield, July 20. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Louis Lucille Thompson, 102, Taft, July 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
