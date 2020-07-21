SERVICES PENDING
Francisco Lopez Ascencio, 50, Delano, July 12. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jose Agustin, 65, Arvin, July 13. Peters Funeral Home.
James Leon Brammer, 79, Bakersfield, July 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Darshan Singh Brar, 75, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Wayne Couch, 76, Bakersfield, July 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Pablo Martinez Cruz, 38, Wasco, July 18. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Diana Deschwanden, 69, Bakersfield, July 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Daniel Escalante, 93, Shafter, July 19. Peters Funeral Home.
Moises Espinoza, 30, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Home.
Edward Joseph Galanski, 81, Bakersfield, July 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Timothy Wade Johnson, 52, Bakersfield, July 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles William Jones, Sr., 86, Mesa, Ariz., July 14. Basham Funeral Home.
Ronald Byron League, 84, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Manueal Ramirez de Macias, 85, Bakersfield, July 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Precious Porter, 14, Bakersfield, July 18. Basham Funeral Home.
Rafael Gutierrez Puga, 74, Bakersfield, July 18. Basham Funeral Home.
Rodolfo Rios, 90, Bakersfield, July 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Daniel Leobardo Rodriguez, 51, Pine Bluff, Ark., July 12. Peters Funeral Home.
June Rodriguez, 94, Shafter, July 20. Peters Funeral Home.
Deborah Loraine Swinford, 62, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Edward Dean Talhelm, 90, Bakersfield, July 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Herbert Walker, 87, Bakersfield, July 18. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
