Funeral services for July 20, 2022

Chad Thurman Brown, 40, Bakersfield, July 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Janice Lee Domingos, 81, Bakersfield, July 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jay Emond Donley, 90, Bakersfield, July 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Darrell Ernest Elmore, 61, Bakersfield, July 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Eul Bin Lee, 71, Bakersfield, July 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kenneth George Marino, 82, Bakersfield, July 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Raymond Edward Philhart, 76, Lake Isabella, July 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donald Gene Qualls, 67, Exeter, July 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mauro Roman, 93, Earlimart, July 18. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Debra Elaine Rusco, 69, Bakersfield, July 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Andrew Flores Sots, 69, Bakersfield, July 17. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Michael Lee White, 72, Bakersfield, July 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 264,803
Deaths: 2,482
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 248,717
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.56
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/15/22
