Funeral services for July 20, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Audrey M. Hooser, 87, Arvin, Bakersfield, July 16. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m., July 22, at Arvin Assembly of God Church. Graveside 10 a.m., July 23, at Arvin Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Hermoso Santino Aranda, Infant, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Elversie Montisha Bailey Clayton, 39, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Aurora Miranda Ledina, 80, July 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Estefana Nuno-Avila, 97, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Pierson, 40, Bakersfield, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Rubio, 61, Bakersfield, July 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Ellie Tapia, Infant, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Nunez Torres, 91, July 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Underwood, 68, Los Angeles, July 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Shelly Waters, 56, Bakersfield, July 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Stacy Webb, Jr., 20, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
