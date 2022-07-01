Funeral services for July 2, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Eduardo Torres Aleman, 80, Bakersfield, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Danny Caroll, 71, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Glenn Crosby, 70, Shafter, June 26. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Benito C. Fernandez, 89, Earlimart, June 27. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Concepcion Sosa Jaime, 82, June 24, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kittipong Kaunbooncham, 20, June 30, Lompoc. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donna Louviere, 70, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Hazel Viola Motley, 87, June 30, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Barry James Nelson, 56, Shafter, June 24 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Bryan Dale Orrell, 62, June 26, Fresno. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robert John Ricketts, 54, June 25, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Filemon Valdez, 89, Shafter, June 28 in Texas. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Reyes Zaragoza Jr., 71, Bakersfield, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Terrence Guy Newell, 87, Bakersfield, June 29. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
S. June Peachey, 79, Bakersfield, June 29. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jennifer Ann Williams, 71, Bakersfield, June 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
