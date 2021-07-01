Funeral services for July 2, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Jesus Melgoza Cachu, 28, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Paul Chacon, 85, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Anita Odile Foster (Giordano), 70, Bakersfield, June 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Manuel Gonzalez, 83, Bakersfield, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Janavee Opal Meier, 91, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Phoeuth Phoeun, 37, June 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ricardo Ramirez, 83, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Wesley Young, 98, Bakersfield, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
