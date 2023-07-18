SERVICES PENDING
Paul William Burrow (Jerry), 84, Bakersfield, July 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Gil Cachu, 25, Bakersfield, July 12. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Maria Castro, 68, Bakersfield, July 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Joe Severiano Esquibel, 76, Bakersfield, July 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Emma Green, 84, Bakersfield, July 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Andrew Higgins, 32, Bakersfield, July 17. Angels Cremation Service.
Jose Luis Juarez, 68, Bakersfield, July 3. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
John Harold Knight, 70, Bakersfield, July 13. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Glenda Ann Llama, 79, Bakersfield, July 14. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dewana Lewis, 43, Bakersfield, July 17. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Joseph Edward Meidlinger, 22, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jimmie Ray Redd, 84, Bakersfield, July 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jacqueline Reed, 73, Bakersfield, July 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Celia Reveles, 71, Bakersfield, July 17. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ophelia Rojas, 89, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Steve Wojtas, 73, Visalia, July 17. Angels Cremation Service.
Billy Ralph Woods, 68, Inyokern, June 16 in Ridgecrest. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
