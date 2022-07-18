Funeral services for July 19, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Evelyn Watson, 84, Bakersfield, July 11. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. July 22 and 9 a.m. July 23, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Frederick Sarcon Cerro, 50, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Linda Hart Cole, 73, Bakersfield, July 13. Greenlawn Northeast.
Rosemary Garcia, 72, Delano, July 14. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Lucia Mata, 80, Bakersfield, July 18. Greenlawn Northeast.
Martha Herminia Meza, 53, Delano, July 15. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Vicki Ann Sanders, 59, Oakhurst, July 6. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Manuel Esparza Villalpando, 68, Wasco, July 16. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
