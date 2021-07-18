Funeral services for July 19, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Kenneth L. Anderson, 70, Visalia, July 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gary Lynn Black, 63, Bakersfield, July 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lois Marie Davis, 81, Bakersfield, July 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Walter Harry Fisk, 78, Lake Isabella, July 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rhonda Jean Magness, 68, Bakersfield, July 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Teresa Robyn Montgomery, 61, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eulalio Paul Ramirez, 89, Bakersfield, July 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Richard Trujillo, 74, Bakersfield, July 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
