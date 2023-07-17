SERVICES PENDING
Jose Rogelio Martinez, 78, Shafter, July 16 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Jose Rogelio Martinez, 78, Shafter, July 16 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Sally Ortiz, 85, Bakersfield, July 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fred Rosas Paredez, 78, Arvin, July 14 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Jessie Mary Rodriguez, 93, Bakersfield, July 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Scott Rogers, 48, Bakersfield, July 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Michael Scallion, 35, Bakersfield, July 13. Angels Cremation Service.
Dianne Stewart, 76, Shafter, July 14 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ralph William Wyatt, 74, Bakersfield, June 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
for Dixie Schweitzer, 82, Bakersfield, July 16. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Richard Mark Speilman, 75, Bakersfield, July 11. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html