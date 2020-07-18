SERVICES PENDING
Ruben Gomez Bautista Jr., 35. Bakersfield, July 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Brian James Alan Burnham, 34, Bakersfield, July 5. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Ronnie Brewster Jr., 45, Bakersfield, July 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Cantu, 85, Bakersfield, July 12. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Alexander Jordan Diego, 25, Bakersfield, July 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Marco Dominguez, 53, Bakersfield, July 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Ernesto Rubio Esteban, 46, Bakersfield, July 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Isabel Sanchez Gonzalez, 77, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gayatri Devi Mann, 54, Bakersfield, July 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Cynthia Renea Olivera, 51, Bakersfield, July 4. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jose Luis Oroco, 53, Bakersfield, July 11. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Gilbert Rodriguez, 22, Bakersfield, July 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vivina Ariella Saldaña, infant, Los Angeles, July 12. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Hayden Cary Starkey, 71, Bakersfield, June 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Victor Geovanny Umanzor-Cruz, 39, Bakersfield, July 13. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Hershall Leon Wood, 81, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sula Mae Zaninovich, 79, Bakersfield, July 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
