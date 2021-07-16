Funeral services for July 17, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Linda Jane Caraveo, 81, Bakersfield, July 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rigoberto Rodriquez Garcia, 34, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Guillermo Garcia Guerra, 60, Bakersfield, June 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gary Keith Hinds, 74, Bakersfield, July 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Audrey Hooser, 87, Arvin, July 16 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Rose Perez Houser, 88, Wasco, July 15. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Lisa Howard, 59, Bakersfield, July 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alejandro Diaz Martinez, 17, Bakersfield, July 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Everardo Perez Jr., 26, Bakersfield, June 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kip May, 63, Bakersfield, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra “Sandy” Lee McDaniel, 61, Bakersfield, July 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marciana Sandoval Mendoza, 65, Bakersfield, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Garcia Santos, 79, Bakersfield, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Barbara Mae Simpson, 96, Irvine, Calif., July 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Ulys Edward Elliot, 86, Bakersfield, July 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bertha Leah Morris, 98, Bakersfield, June 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
