SERVICES PENDING
Enrique Acosta Jr., 42, Bakersfield, July 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ebodia Birrueta, 61, Bakersfield, July 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pablo Canizales, 74, Bakersfield, July 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Larry Davis, 80, Bakersfield, July 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Enoch Alexander Delgado, infant, Bakersfield, July 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mary Garland, 83, Bakersfield, July 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Octavio Rubio Gonzalez, 36, Bakersfield, July 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Magness, 87, Bakersfield, July 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bonnie Jean Markham, 78, Bakersfield, July 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Anthony Ochoa, 58, Bakersfield, July 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Huevester Propps, 90, Bakersfield, July 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sebastian Liam Ramirez, infant, Shafter, July 13. Basham & Lara Funeral Home, Shafter.
Maria Esperanza Ruiz, 83, Bakersfield, July 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Miguel Sanchez, 77, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Sharon Lynn Smith, 62, Bakersfield, July 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
