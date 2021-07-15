Funeral services for July 16, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ivan Rocha Ayala, 34, Shafter, July 11 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Margarita Cerna, 72, Shafter, July 11. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Carlos DeLeon, 42, Shafter, July 11 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Jorge Alberto Flores, 29, Wasco, July 9. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Silvia Cortinas Gonzalez, 58, Wasco, July 13 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Phyllis Nunez, 90, Bakersfield, July 15 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Paul Perez, 57, Wasco, July 12. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Carlos G. Reyna, 82, Wasco, July 9. Basham & Lara Funeral Care.
Enriqueta Juarez Ruiz, 93, Wasco, July 14 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Carol D. Songer, 87, Bakersfield, June 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Connie Reese, 91, Yucca Valley, July 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html