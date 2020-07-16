SERVICES PENDING
Patricia Jocelyn Alatorre, 13, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arcadio Navarro Bobadilla, 92, Bakersfield, July 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramon Meija Cordova, 70, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandi Lyn Eskew, 52, Bakersfield, July 11. Delano Mortuary.
Tommy Hammond, 67, Bakersfield, July 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucas "Luke" William Harkleroad, 38, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Valentine Lango, II, 33, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juana Lopez, 45, Lamont, July 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Irene Najera Mendoza, 87, Delano, July 14. Delano Mortuary.
Arne Richard Oftedal, 64, Bakersfield, July 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Laurel Simoneau, 61, Bakersfield, July 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ravinder Singh, 47, Bakersfield, July 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gabriel Sbuia, 55, Bakersfield, July 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ester Lee Washington, 83, Bakersfield, July 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Darin Lee Zepeda, 48, Bakersfield, July 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Javir Graciano, 75, Bakersfield, July 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.