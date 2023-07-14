SERVICES PENDING
Delores Bruce, 72, Bakersfield, July 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Richard Gene Bryan, 90, Bakersfield, June 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gloria Roque De Estrada, 60, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Wilmer R. Farrell, 89, Bakersfield, July 12, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
James Craig Franz, 78, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Luis Adrian Navarro Ibarra, 20, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Rujelio "Roy" Moreno, 72, Shafter, July 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
James Roberts, 74, Bakersfield, July 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Raquel M Sanchez, 79, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billy Wayne Seta, 90, Bakersfield, July 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Crystal Simpson, 56, Bakersfield, July 2. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Dean Laster, 79, Bakersfield, July 2. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
