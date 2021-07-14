Funeral services for July 15, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Rosalio Banales, 66, Bakersfield, July 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Reba Faye Black, 82, Bakersfield, June 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Luis Armando Bravo-Cruz, 39, Bakersfield, June 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Steven Lee Cason, 66, Bakersfield, July 13. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
James Jay Connors, 30, Bakersfield, July 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Adam John Engler, 44, Bakersfield, June 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Hobert Forrest, 91, Bakersfield, July 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alwin Gratus Gollihar Jr., 76, Lake Isabella, June 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Clinton Martin, 71, Bakersfield, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Nick L. Roghair, 90, Bakersfield, July 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Virginia Pauline Westberry, 82, Bakersfield, July 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Bruce Allen Bryan Sr., 95, Bakersfield, July 11. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html