SERVICES PENDING
Reva Caroline Anderson, 82, Bakersfield, July 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gabrielle Bay Delong, 34, McFarland, July 11. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Lawrence Edwards, 75, Bakersfield, July 13. Rucker's Mortuary.
Florida Mae Haskins, 91, Bakersfield, July 10. Rucker's Mortuary.
Audelia De Luna, 77, Bakersfield, July 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Consuelo Longoria, 77, Bakersfield, July 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Hortencia Lopez, 57, Bakersfield, July 13. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Patricia Marshall, 58, Bakersfield, July 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Nicolas Martinez, 69, Shafter, July 12. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jose Montes, 66, Wasco, July 11. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Ruth Mae Mosley, 91, Bakersfield, July 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Gumersindo Timoteo Aguilar Olaguiver, 73, Lamont, July 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Andrea Jo Oliver, 72, Bakersfield, July 9. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Doris Lavern Parks, 68, Bakersfield, July 13. Rucker's Mortuary.
Gabriela Pimentel, 33, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Deputy Martin Rodriguez, 43, Tehachapi, July 10. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mae Scott, 93, Bakersfield, July 12. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Marianna Vancil, 94, Tehachapi, July 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Doyle Williams, 80, Bakersfield, July 10. Historic Union Cemetery.
NO SERVICES
Nora Gribble-Smock, 67, Bakersfield, July 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Rodriguez Ramirez, 102, Bakersfield, July 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
