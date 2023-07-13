SERVICES PENDING
Robert Duran, 78, Wasco, July 8. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Wilmer Reynolds Farrell, 89, Bakersfield, July 12. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Eduardo Isaac Garcia Jr., 0, Wasco, June 29. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Natalia Garcia, 0, Shafter, July 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Janice Garner, 71, Mojave, July 5. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Danny Paul Gray, 73, Bakersfield, June 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Billy Ray Gresham, 82, Wasco, July 11. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jose Wenceslao Serrano, 60, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tracie Lynne Smith, 56, California City, July 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rodger Tylor Stugard, 52, Bakersfield, July 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Terrence Nelson Terndrup, 70, Artesia, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
