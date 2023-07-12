SERVICES PENDING
Manuel Perez Acosta, 90, Bakersfield, July 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Rebecca Frausto, 36, Mission Hills, July 9. Monarch Memorial.
Benito Garcia, 64, Bakersfield, July 11. Monarch Memorial.
Stephen L. Gollinger, 81, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Acosta Hernandez, 68, Bakersfield, June 21. Angels Cremation Service.
Thomas Martin, 48, Bakersfield, July 9. Angels Cremation Service.
Helen Martinez, 85, Fresno, July 7. Angels Cremation Service.
Lynette Michael, 45, Bakersfield, July 9. Angels Cremation Service.
John Ostroski, 84, Bakersfield, July 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Gerard Jonathan Parks, 34, Bakersfield, June 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Janie D. Ramsey, 48, Bakersfield, June 26. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
Albert Rodriguez II, 54, Bakersfield, July 6. Angels Cremation Service.
Betty Stiles, 90, Reedley, July 11. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
