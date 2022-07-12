Funeral services for July 13, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Mildred Pauline Davis, 89, Bakersfield, July 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juan Arreguin Figueroa, 73, Arvin, July 10. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Kathleen Frances Goody, 76, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paula Faye Harmon, 84, Shafter, July 11. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Georgia Ann Jones, 72, Bakersfield, July 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Erasto Luis Santiago, 68, Lamont, July 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Arthur Woods, 72, Bakersfield, July 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
