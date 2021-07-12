Funeral services for July 13, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Raul Astorga, 35, Delano, Delano Mortuary.
Ellen Davis, 80, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Peggy Jean Del Rosario, 59, Bakersfield, June 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Dominguez, 67, Delano, July 8. Delano Mortuary.
Jessie Elaine Driscoll, 50, Trona, July 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ana Mercedes Garcia, 66, Bakersfield, July 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Armando Garza, 61, Wasco, July 12 in Fresno. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Lauro Gonzales, 74, Visalia, July 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Aida Garcia Hernandez, 73, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jean Jones, 85, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
David C. Massey, 72, Bakersfield, July 12. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Charles Lawton McMasters, 88, Bakersfield, July 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Mondragon, 73, Bakersfield, July 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Morrison, 92, Bakersfield, July 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Earlene Lyle Naylor, 89, Lake Isabella, June 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Connie Wayne Ogden, 81, Bakersfield, July 10. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Karyl Anne Rapp, 86, Bakersfield, July 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Feliciano Rivera, 63, Bakersfield, July 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank Rostain, 70, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Ida Mae Smith, 96, Bakersfield, July 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ella Tillery, 87, Bakersfield, July 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorie Torres, 62, Bakersfield, July 11. Basham Funeral Care.
James Michael Wyatt, 54, Bakersfield, June 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Valerie E. Stevenson, 60, Bakersfield, July 9. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
