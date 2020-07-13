SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard Douglas (Dickie) Hughes, 78, June 25, Bakersfield. Service 11 a.m. July 16 at North Heights Baptist Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Raina Ayala, 41 July 1, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Carl Crow, 76, Ridgecrest, July 6. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Sandra Castaneda, 64, June 29, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Eyler, 54, July 4, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Rudy R. Estavillo, 80, July 11, Wasco. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Stephanie Gutierrez, 25, July 8, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Lionel Montelongo, 51, July 4, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Alejandra Ortiz, 70, July 7, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Jacinto Serrano, 73 July 7, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Vera May Streiff, 91, July 11, Wasco. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Elizabeth Louise Tarango, 91, July 11, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mildred Waldron, 84, July 11, Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Welch, 80, July 11, Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
