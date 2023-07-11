SERVICES PENDING
David Brinkley, 64, Three Rivers, June 30. Angels Cremation Service.
Richard Gene Bryan, 90, Bakersfield, June 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jeanette Bulaga, 84, Shafter, June 29. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Lance Areon Calloway, 20, Bakersfield, June 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Tomas Gutierrez Campusano, 59, Lamont, June 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Chainey, 71, Bakersfield, July 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Nanette Chavez, 47, Bakersfield, July 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Robert Scott Colfax, 69, Bakersfield, July 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Adrienne Francis Davidson, 89, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deyanira Flores, 63, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nicholas Vincent Groters, 33, Bakersfield, June 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jesse Hidalgo, 56, Lamont, July 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Isaac Hornsby, 76, Bakersfield, July 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Thelma Jackson, 56, Bakersfield, July 8. Monarch Memorial.
Gloria Jean Cuddy Johnston, 87, Bakersfield, July 5. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Hortensia Lopez, 73, Bakersfield, June 23. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Lisa Lopez, 54, Bakersfield, July 9. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Tony Marquez, 86, Bakersfield, July 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maximo Fuentes Martinez, 80, Bakersfield, July 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Philip Andrew Mygatt, 59, Los Angeles, July 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Fernando Nunez Jr., 25, Bakersfield, June 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Margarito Orozco, 45, Bakersfield, July 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Elena Marisela Milagros Perez, infant, Arvin, June 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Franklin Lee Rea, 76, Bakersfield, July 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Leon Salvador, 63, Bakersfield, July 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Urias, 63, Bakersfield, July 3. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html