Funeral services for July 12, 2022

David Daniel Arnold, Sr., 95, Bakersfield, July 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gloria Benavente, 64, Bakersfield, July 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Luz Adriana De Avila, 44, Delano, July 3. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Patricia Doty, 60, Bakersfield, July 2. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Dina Floriano, 89, Bakersfield, July 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anthony L. Hamilton, 61, Bakersfield, July 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Julie Louise Johnson 74, Bakersfield, July 6. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Wendell Johnson, 49, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Everisto "Vaddy" Luevano, 83, Bakersfield, July 8. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
