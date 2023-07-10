SERVICES PENDING
Allen Conner, 67, Bakersfield, June 27. Angels Cremation Service.
SERVICES PENDING
Kathy Cox, 63, Visalia, July 6. Angels Cremation Service.
Ina Delgado, 92, Bakersfield, July 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Vanessa Rose Gamez, 41, Bakersfield, July 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bailey Quinn Ella Kylie Garcia, 19, Fresno, June 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gary Harold, 33, Bakersfield. June 30, Angels Cremation Service.
Richard Livasy, 57, Fresno, July 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Jose Medina, 62, Bakersfield, July 6. Angels Cremation Service.
Daniel Alan Nichols, 45, Bakersfield, July 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Albert Pacheco, 65, Fresno, July 9. Angels Cremation Service.
Romeo Peralta, 74, Clovis, July 6. Angels Cremation Service.
Edward Ramirez, 66, Bakersfield, July 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Leon Salvador, 63, Bakersfield, July 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Turner, 60, Bakersfield. June 30, Angels Cremation Service.
Sally Wood, 84, Bakersfield, July 9. Angels Cremation Service.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
