You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for July 11, 2021

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Ben Maddock, 87, Wasco, July 9, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m.. July 14 at Peters Funeral Home, Wasco; Mass 10 a.m., July 15 at St. John's Church, Wasco.

Charles "Chuck" McMasters. Burial service 10 a.m. July 16, Bakersfield National Cemetery.

SERVICES PENDING

Patricia Angel, 58, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Virginia Estrada, 94, Bakersfield, July 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Patricia Fanucchi Fachin, 72, Bakersfield, July 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Donna Vivian Hubbard, 87, Bakersfield, July 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Jay Taylor, 79, Bakersfield, July 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases